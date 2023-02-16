West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,760. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

