West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
NYSE:WFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,760. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
