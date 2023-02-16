Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5,000,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

