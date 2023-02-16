Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

