Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:WIA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $12.40.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
