Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

