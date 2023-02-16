Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 6.8%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). 1,426,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 869,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

