WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,000 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

