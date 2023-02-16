Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $172.15 million and $193,322.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,731,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,891,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,676,642 with 1,735,837,269 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10086727 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $180,203.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

