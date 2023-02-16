Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.84-$3.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 965,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,351. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

