XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.82. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 168,240 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

