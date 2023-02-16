XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.82. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 168,240 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
XBiotech Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.
XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
