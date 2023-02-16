Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XEL opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.