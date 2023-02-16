Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Xencor stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

