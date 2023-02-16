XRP Market Cap Reaches $19.81 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $19.81 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
