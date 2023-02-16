XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $78.85 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00219367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.30 or 1.00047325 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00636579 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,314,816.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.