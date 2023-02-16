Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Sells 27,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

KBE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 459,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,267. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.