Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

