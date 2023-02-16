ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Volume Hits $135.69

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $446,827.98 and $135.69 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002250 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

