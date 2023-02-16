Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -4% to -1% yr/yr or $1.375 billion to $1.418 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $327.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.39. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $284,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

