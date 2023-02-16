Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Zenvia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.19 on Monday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

About Zenvia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Zenvia by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 79.0% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 740,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zenvia by 80.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $626,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

