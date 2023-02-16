Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Zenvia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.19 on Monday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
