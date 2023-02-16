Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Gap Down to $88.92

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.92, but opened at $84.64. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 46,963 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 904.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

