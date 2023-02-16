Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 36,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.