Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Up 16.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,834,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 880,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.