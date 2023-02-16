Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575-8.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.60. 235,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,259. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.17.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,005,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

