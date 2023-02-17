1,002,669 Shares in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Acquired by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. SHF comprises approximately 12.1% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SHF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,953. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on SHF in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.