120,000 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Flex makes up about 1.3% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 460,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,077. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

