12,916 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.