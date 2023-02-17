1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,015 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

About 1Life Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,890 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,462,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

