2,206 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVE opened at $155.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.