35,860 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. EastGroup Properties comprises about 2.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $164.07. 13,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,456. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

