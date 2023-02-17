3,772 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $145.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.