5,530 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.