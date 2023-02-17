5,680 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

