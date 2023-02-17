59,997 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRC opened at $44.18 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

