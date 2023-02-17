71,600 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.