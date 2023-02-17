7,608 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,608 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $959,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

