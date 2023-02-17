7Pixels (7PXS) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $52.24 million and $26,989.07 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00013095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.33001284 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,384.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

