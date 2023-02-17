89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $142,563 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 802,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,629. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

