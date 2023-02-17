Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. 1,869,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

