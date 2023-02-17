Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.
Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. 1,869,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
