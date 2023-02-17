Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

