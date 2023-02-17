AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

