Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $246,250.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004840 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.