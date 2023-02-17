ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 0.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 158,182 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,505. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

