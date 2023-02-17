Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Up 1.1%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.58. 5,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Acme United Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 545,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

