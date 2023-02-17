Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.