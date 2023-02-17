Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

