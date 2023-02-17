Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.
About Advaxis
