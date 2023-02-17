aelf Price Reaches $0.24 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $133.58 million and $10.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

