AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Lowered to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
AFC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
