Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,917 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Agilent Technologies worth $230,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after purchasing an additional 384,519 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

A stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $147.42. 302,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,004. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

