AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) EVP Sells $123,719.40 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 5,821,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

