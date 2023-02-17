AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.